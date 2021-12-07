UrduPoint.com

Al Shabaab Militants Attack Kenyan Army Base In Somalia - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 14 seconds ago Tue 07th December 2021 | 08:55 PM

Al Shabaab Militants Attack Kenyan Army Base in Somalia - Reports

Militants of al Shabaab radical group (affiliate of al Qaeda terrorist group, banned in Russia) carried out an attack on a Kenyan military base in southern Somalia, Somalian news outlet Garowe Online reported on Tuesday, citing eyewitnesses

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2021) Militants of al Shabaab radical group (affiliate of al Qaeda terrorist group, banned in Russia) carried out an attack on a Kenyan military base in southern Somalia, Somalian news outlet Garowe Online reported on Tuesday, citing eyewitnesses.

Heavy fighting broke out after al Shabaab militants attacked the Kenyan base in the Somalian town of Hosingow, according to the report. The Kenyan forces reportedly repelled the attack, which resulted in multiple casualties among al Shabaab militants.

Al Shabaab is based in Somalia, waging insurgency against the Somalian government and obstructing UN humanitarian activities. The United States carries out regular strikes on al Shabab positions.

Related Topics

Somalia Attack Terrorist Militants United Nations Russia United States Government

Recent Stories

US Embassy Says Aware of Arrest of US Citizen in R ..

US Embassy Says Aware of Arrest of US Citizen in Russia

16 seconds ago
 Biden Tells Putin He Hopes They Can Meet in Person ..

Biden Tells Putin He Hopes They Can Meet in Person Next Time

18 seconds ago
 Austin Says US Goal Regarding Taiwan, Ukraine 'To ..

Austin Says US Goal Regarding Taiwan, Ukraine 'To Lead With Diplomacy'

19 seconds ago
 US Defense Chief Says Not Helpful for US to Draw R ..

US Defense Chief Says Not Helpful for US to Draw Red Lines on Ukraine

22 seconds ago
 Yerevan Needs to Take Measures to Prevent Inciteme ..

Yerevan Needs to Take Measures to Prevent Incitement of Hatred Against Azerbaija ..

5 minutes ago
 One in Two Vulnerable Families in Southern Yemen R ..

One in Two Vulnerable Families in Southern Yemen Rationing Daily Meals Further - ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.