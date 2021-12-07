Al Shabaab Militants Attack Kenyan Army Base in Somalia - Reports

Militants of al Shabaab radical group (affiliate of al Qaeda terrorist group, banned in Russia) carried out an attack on a Kenyan military base in southern Somalia, Somalian news outlet Garowe Online reported on Tuesday, citing eyewitnesses

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2021) Militants of al Shabaab radical group (affiliate of al Qaeda terrorist group, banned in Russia) carried out an attack on a Kenyan military base in southern Somalia, Somalian news outlet Garowe Online reported on Tuesday, citing eyewitnesses.

Heavy fighting broke out after al Shabaab militants attacked the Kenyan base in the Somalian town of Hosingow, according to the report. The Kenyan forces reportedly repelled the attack, which resulted in multiple casualties among al Shabaab militants.

Al Shabaab is based in Somalia, waging insurgency against the Somalian government and obstructing UN humanitarian activities. The United States carries out regular strikes on al Shabab positions.