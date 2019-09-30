Al-Shabaab Militants Attack US Base in Somalia With Explosive-Filled Trucks - Reports

Militants from radical Islamist group Al-Shabaab have attacked a US military base in southern Somalia, local media reported on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2019) Militants from radical Islamist group Al-Shabaab have attacked a US military base in southern Somalia , local media reported on Monday.

The attack, during which two explosive-filled trucks were used, was on the Baledogle military camp in the Lower Shabelle region, according to the Goobjoog News outlet.

After the bombing attack, the militants exchanged heavy fire with the US soldiers stationed in Baledogle and then retreated.

The Garowe Online news site reported that Al-Shabaab had taken responsibility for the attack.

Somalia has been engulfed in violence since the eruption of a civil war between clan-based armed groups in the early 1990s. The situation has been further complicated by Al-Shabaab militants, who are staging numerous attacks across the country in an attempt to impose a radical version of Sharia law in the country.