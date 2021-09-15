Al-Shabaab Militants Claim Responsibility for Blast in Somali Capital - Reports

Militants of al-Shabaab, an affiliate of al-Qaeda (terrorist entities, both banned in Russia) have claimed responsibility for the explosion in Somalia's capital city Mogadishu which killed eleven soldiers and injured sixteen others, local publication Somali Guardian reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2021) Militants of al-Shabaab, an affiliate of al-Qaeda (terrorist entities, both banned in Russia) have claimed responsibility for the explosion in Somalia's capital city Mogadishu which killed eleven soldiers and injured sixteen others, local publication Somali Guardian reported.

The attack was carried out on Tuesday by a suicide bomber who, according to eye witnesses, targeted a number of security officials at a tea shop. Gunfire was heard soon after the explosion.

There were no reports of injured civilians, the website mentions.

Days prior the attack, local media warned residents to stay vigilant amid threats of possible suicide bombers as soldiers wearing explosive vests entered the capital city.

Somalia has been struggling to end an Islamist insurgency and hold a presidential election. Voting was delayed after a row between Somalia's prime minister and its longtime president, whose attempt to extend his term without polls led to street clashes in spring.