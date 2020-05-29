Al-Shabaab Militants Kidnap, Kill 9 Doctors in Southern Somalia - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th May, 2020) Militants from Al-Shabaab extremist group, which is affiliated with al-Qaeda (banned in Russia), have kidnapped and killed nine doctors in southern Somalia, media reported.

The Hiiraan news outlet reported on Thursday that the bodies of the killed doctors had been found near the city of Balad in the province of middle Shabelle.

According to the Garowe media outlet, all the victims were young people, who worked in local hospitals.

Somalia has been engulfed in violence since the eruption of a civil war between clan-based armed groups in the early 1990s. The situation has been further complicated by Al-Shabaab militants, who are staging numerous attacks across the country in an attempt to impose a radical version of Sharia law in the country.