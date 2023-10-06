RIYADH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2023) General President of the General Presidency for the Affairs of the Grand Mosque and Prophet's Mosque Sheikh Dr. Abdurrahman Al-Sudais on Thursday visited the “Saudi Arabia’s History Exhibition" held at the headquarters of the Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

Sheikh Dr. Al-Sudais was accompanied by SPA President Fahad Al-Aqran, who presented a briefing about the goals of the exhibition – an initiative of SPA that is stemmed from its intellectual and cognitive message.

Sheikh Al-Sudais toured the exhibition which chronologically showcases the Kingdom’s history, starting with the foundation phase of the first Saudi State three centuries ago, through the second Saudi State to the third Saudi State until the declaration of Unification by late King Abdulaziz bin Abdurrahman Al Saud under the name of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and through the beginning of the modern state and its development over the reign of Kings to the current prosperous period of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister.