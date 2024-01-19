Al-Swaha, leaders of major global technology companies discuss partnerships, technology investments

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DAVOS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2024) Saudi Minister of Communications and Information Technology Eng. Abdullah bin Amer Al-Swaha held several meetings in Davos with leaders of major international technology companies to discuss the expansion of their technology projects and innovative solutions in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, with the aim of strengthening the Kingdom’s leadership as a hub for technology and innovation in the region.

The meetings came as part of the Kingdom's participation in the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. Eng. Al-Sawah met with executives from Meta, Qualcomm, ServiceNow, Bhartinews, and Builder.ai.