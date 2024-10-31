Open Menu

Al-Wadaani Leads Saudi Delegation At 17th Arab Conference Of Heads Of Borders, Airports, And Ports Security

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 31, 2024 | 02:30 PM

Al-Wadaani leads Saudi delegation at 17th Arab conference of Heads of Borders, Airports, and Ports Security

Tunis, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2024) Director General of the Border Guards Major General Shaya bin Salem Al-Wadaani headed the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's delegation to the 17th Arab Conference of Heads of Borders, Airports, and Ports Security, which was held at the headquarters of the secretariat general of the Arab Interior Ministers Council in Tunis.

The conference addressed a variety of topics with the objective of enhancing collaboration in the fields of border security, airports, and ports, reviewing member states' experiences in addressing cross-border security threats, and exchanging experiences in the prevention of drug smuggling through the use of cutting-edge technologies.

