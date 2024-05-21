Al-Zamazima company signs MoU to provide Zamzam water for domestic pilgrims

Al-Zamazima Company and the Coordinating Council for Facilities Serving Domestic Pilgrims have signed a memorandum of understanding to provide Zamzam water bottles to domestic pilgrims during the Hajj season 1445 Hijri

Makkah, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2024) Al-Zamazima Company and the Coordinating Council for Facilities Serving Domestic Pilgrims have signed a memorandum of understanding to provide Zamzam water bottles to domestic pilgrims during the Hajj season 1445 Hijri.

The MoU comes within the framework of cooperation between various entities to ensure the provision of the best services to pilgrims.