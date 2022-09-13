UrduPoint.com

Alabama Couple Pleads Guilty For Providing Material Support To IS - US Justice Dept.

Sumaira FH Published September 13, 2022 | 03:00 AM

Alabama Couple Pleads Guilty for Providing Material Support to IS - US Justice Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th September, 2022) An Alabama couple with ties to the Islamic State (banned in Russia) pleaded guilty for attempting to provide material support to the terror group, the US Justice Department said in a press release.

"Today in the Southern District, Arwa Muthana, 30, of Hoover Alabama, pleaded guilty to attempting to provide material support to the Islamic State of Iraq and al-Sham, aka ISIS, a designated foreign terrorist organization," the release said on Monday. "On Friday, her husband James Bradley, aka Abdullah, 21, of the Bronx, entered a guilty plea to the same charge."

The Justice Department said Bradley and Muthana attempted to travel to the middle East to join and fight for Islamic State, the release said.

In May 2020, Bradley told and undercover law enforcement officer he believed the Islamic State may be good organization because it was seeking to establish a caliphate and spoke of his wish to launch a terrorist attack in the United States if he could not leave the country, the release said.

In June of that year, Bradley told the undercover agent that he wanted to attack a military base as a contribution to the cause of Islamic jihad. He then married Muthana in an Islamic ceremony in January 2021 and then discussed, planned and ultimately attempted to travel to the Middle East together to join and fight with Islamic State, the release said.

Muthana and her husband were arrested as they were boarding a cargo ship, the release also said.

Bradley and Muthana each pleaded guilty to one count of attempting to provide material support to a designated foreign terrorist organization and could end up serving 20 years in prison, according to the release.

Related Topics

Attack Terrorist Jihad Russia ISIS Iraq Married Same United States Middle East January May June 2020

Recent Stories

Trump Objects to Justice Department's Nominees for ..

Trump Objects to Justice Department's Nominees for Special Master - Court Filing

2 hours ago
 Qatari Foreign Minister, Libyan Parliament Speaker ..

Qatari Foreign Minister, Libyan Parliament Speaker Discuss Clashes in Tripoli - ..

2 hours ago
 UN General Assembly New President Says Hopes Grain ..

UN General Assembly New President Says Hopes Grain Deal Will Be Prolonged After ..

3 hours ago
 ZNPP's Second Back-up Power Transmission line Rest ..

ZNPP's Second Back-up Power Transmission line Restored - IAEA

3 hours ago
 Four bodies with 'torture signs' in recaptured vil ..

Four bodies with 'torture signs' in recaptured village: Kyiv

3 hours ago
 Tennis: WTA Chennai results

Tennis: WTA Chennai results

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.