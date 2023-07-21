Open Menu

Alabama Death Row Inmate Executed For 2001 Murder, Robbery - Statement

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 21, 2023 | 09:58 PM

Alabama executed death row inmate James Barber for murder and robbery he committed in 2001, state Attorney General Steve Marshall said on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2023) Alabama executed death row inmate James Barber for murder and robbery he committed in 2001, state Attorney General Steve Marshall said on Friday.

"Justice has been served. This morning, James Barber was put to death for the terrible crime he committed over two decades ago: the especially heinous, atrocious, and cruel murder of Dorothy Epps," Marshall said.

The sentence was carried out at 1:56 a.m. local time, the statement added.

On May 20, 2001, Barber beat to death a 75-year-old woman, Dorothy Epps, in her home and stole her purse.

"After murdering Mrs. Epps, Barber grabbed her purse and ran from the scene, leaving behind him a home now covered in blood, including on the floors, furniture, walls, and ceiling. He also left bloody footprints on Mrs. Epps's body - and a bloody handprint on a counter," according to the statement.

Barber, 64, was the first inmate executed in Alabama since February, when the state lifted the pause on capital punishment caused by a series of failed lethal injections, according to the media reports.

