Alabama Death Row Inmate Executed for 2001 Murder, Robbery - Statement

Alabama executed death row inmate James Barber for murder and robbery he committed in 2001, state Attorney General Steve Marshall said on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2023)

"Justice has been served. This morning, James Barber was put to death for the terrible crime he committed over two decades ago: the especially heinous, atrocious, and cruel murder of Dorothy Epps," Marshall said.

The sentence was carried out at 1:56 a.m. local time, the statement added.

On May 20, 2001, Barber beat to death a 75-year-old woman, Dorothy Epps, in her home and stole her purse.

"After murdering Mrs. Epps, Barber grabbed her purse and ran from the scene, leaving behind him a home now covered in blood, including on the floors, furniture, walls, and ceiling. He also left bloody footprints on Mrs. Epps's body - and a bloody handprint on a counter," according to the statement.

Barber, 64, was the first inmate executed in Alabama since February, when the state lifted the pause on capital punishment caused by a series of failed lethal injections, according to the media reports.