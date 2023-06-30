Alan Arkin, 'Little Miss Sunshine' Oscar Winning US Actor Dead at 89 - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2023) US actor Alan Arkin recipient of an Oscar in 2006 for staring in "Little Miss Sunshine" passed away at the age of 89, People reported on Friday.

The Oscar and Tony Award-winning actor, passed away aged 89, his sons Adam, Matthew, and Anthony confirmed in a joint statement, the report said.

Arkin was described as a talented individual, a loving husband, father, and great-grandfather, the report said citing his sons, noting that he would be missed.

Arkin was born in Brooklyn, New York in 1934, and moved to Los Angeles with his parents during his childhood.

After college, he had a brief musical career and then embarked on his acting journey, starting at the Second City improvisational comedy troupe in Chicago.

The actor joined Broadway in 1961, where he appeared in "From the Second City", winning his Tony-winning performance in 1963 over his role in "Enter Laughing". During his over 50-year acting career, Arkin appeared in over 100 movies and was nominated for six Emmy Awards.