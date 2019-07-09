UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Alan Kurdi Rescue Ship Picks Up Another 44 Shipwrecked Migrants

Umer Jamshaid 45 seconds ago Tue 09th July 2019 | 01:39 PM

Alan Kurdi rescue ship picks up another 44 shipwrecked migrants

The migrant rescue boat Alan Kurdi has saved another 44 people, including women and infants, in distress on the Mediterranean, its operator German charity Sea-Eye said on Tuesday

Valletta, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 9th Jul, 2019 ) :The migrant rescue boat Alan Kurdi has saved another 44 people, including women and infants, in distress on the Mediterranean, its operator German charity Sea-Eye said on Tuesday.

Malta has agreed to take in those rescued and is sending a vessel to pick them up, the charity said in a statement.

The Alan Kurdi last week rescued 65 shipwrecked migrants making the perilous journey from North Africa and handed them over to Malta after Italy closed its ports to the vessel.

Sea-Eye said it was alerted to the latest migrants in distress off the Libyan coast by Tunisian fishermen and the Colibri civilian search plane.

The rescued migrants said they left Zuwara in Libya early Saturday.

The Maltese authorities asked a nearby freighter to coordinate the rescue, which told the Sea-Eye to take those in distress on board.

"Forty-four people, including four women and three children," were brought aboard the Alan Kurdi, Sea-Eye said.

The children are 15 months, three and five years old. The people come from Syria, Libya, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Guinea.

"We are incredibly happy that we could be in the right place again at the right time and that we now know 44 more people in safety. A 15-month-old baby should never have to be in such a life-threatening situation," said Sea-Eye spokeswoman Carlotta Weibl.

Related Topics

Pakistan Africa Bangladesh Syria German Italy Guinea Libya Malta Women From

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi&#039;s trade with Saudi Arabia rises to ..

10 minutes ago

PM Imran withdraws revenue division's portfolio fr ..

15 minutes ago

13% of Pakistanis never have fried food, such as s ..

16 minutes ago

Another step of Indian govt to choke Kashmir's fre ..

41 seconds ago

Prime Minister Imran Khan chairs cabinet meeting

43 seconds ago

Airbus to ask airlines to check wings of older A38 ..

44 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.