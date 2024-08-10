Open Menu

Alaphilippe To Leave Soudal-Quick Step

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 10, 2024 | 03:20 PM

Alaphilippe to leave Soudal-Quick Step

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2024) Top French cyclist Julian Alaphilippe has told Soudal-Quick Step he is leaving at the end of the season, team boss Patrick Lefevere revealed on Saturday.

"Julian called me this week to tell me he was leaving," Lefevere told Belgian daily Het Nieuwsblad.

"He'd been thinking about it at night for weeks and it had been making him sick, but he told me he's leaving the team," said Lefevere.

Alaphilippe is a two time world champion who enjoyed a tilt at the Tour de France title in 2019 with 14 days in the leader's yellow jersey.

But he has lost his place as the star man at the Belgian team with the arrival of local rider Remco Evenepoel.

Alaphilippe, 32, won a stage at the Giro d'Italia this season completing a set of wins in each of the Grand Tours.

It was a stylish win after a break of over 120km and marked the end of a troubled period that started when he hit a tree at the 2022 Liege-Bastogne-Liege.

bnl/dmc/nr

Related Topics

World France Tours Man 2019 Top

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 August 2024

22 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 August 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 August 2024

22 hours ago
 Govt to award Hilal-e-Imtiaz to Javelin Thrower Ar ..

Govt to award Hilal-e-Imtiaz to Javelin Thrower Arshad Nadeem

2 days ago
 Omar Ayub asks state institutions to adhere to des ..

Omar Ayub asks state institutions to adhere to designated roles under Constituti ..

2 days ago
 Mahira Khan reveals gift from husband stolen

Mahira Khan reveals gift from husband stolen

2 days ago
 Arshad Nadeem's awards after historic win at Paris ..

Arshad Nadeem's awards after historic win at Paris Olympics 2024

2 days ago
Justice Abid Aziz Sheikh sworn in as LHC acting CJ

Justice Abid Aziz Sheikh sworn in as LHC acting CJ

2 days ago
 realme to Unveil World’s Fastest Charging Techno ..

Realme to Unveil World’s Fastest Charging Technology at 828 Fan Festival

2 days ago
 Over 100 Palestinians martyred in Israeli strike d ..

Over 100 Palestinians martyred in Israeli strike during prayer in Gaza

2 days ago
 Urfi Javed acknowledges error in leak of private p ..

Urfi Javed acknowledges error in leak of private photos

2 days ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 August 2024

2 days ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 August 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 August 2024

2 days ago

More Stories From World