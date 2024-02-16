Alarm Over Fate Of Major Gaza Hospital After Israeli Raid
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 16, 2024 | 08:14 PM
There was growing concern Friday over a key Gaza hospital a day after a raid by the Israeli army, with the territory's health ministry saying several patients had died there due to a lack of oxygen
Gaza Strip, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2024) There was growing concern Friday over a key Gaza hospital a day after a raid by the Israeli army, with the territory's health ministry saying several patients had died there due to a lack of oxygen.
The ministry said the power was cut off and the generators stopped after the raid at the Nasser hospital in the southern city of Khan Yunis, leading to the deaths of five patients.
In recent days, intense fighting has raged in the vicinity of the hospital -- one of the Palestinian territory's last remaining major medical facilities that are still operational.
The Israeli army said its forces at the hospital had taken into custody more than 20 suspects of involvement in October 7 attack that sparked the war.
Recent Stories
HEC, NCHR sign MoU to work on various academic, research activities on human rig ..
Basant celebrated in Rawalpindi despite ban; 117 arrested
SCCI urges govt to review raise in gas price
Pakistan mother languages literature festival unveils cultural tapestry
Over 400 cops deployed for security at 15th Karachi Literature Festival
SU Naushero Feroze campus students organizes exhibition of innovative projects
PBS launches training for 7th agri census Supervisors, Enumerators
169 news bulletins broadcasted through Police web TV: Spokesman
National level operation against Non-Duty Paid/ counterfeit cigarettes
HEC organizes regional round of Universities Debating Championship
IHC disposes of pleas against elections results in three constituencies
LHC grants bail to 11 accused in May-9 case
More Stories From World
-
Biden to host Kenya's Ruto for state visit in May: White House5 minutes ago
-
Senegal plunges further into unknown after vote delay overturned58 minutes ago
-
Across China: Intelligent agriculture propels rural revitalization54 minutes ago
-
China's 14th National Winter Games heat up tourism in N China54 minutes ago
-
China's box office revenue tops 7 bln yuan during Spring Festival holiday54 minutes ago
-
More than 130 Senegal opponents released from prison since Thursday53 minutes ago
-
Two dead in south Israel shooting: hospital2 hours ago
-
Zelensky signs 'historic' security pact with Germany3 hours ago
-
Two killed after fresh clashes in restive Indian state3 hours ago
-
Philippines struggles to lower rice price despite ample supply3 hours ago
-
Pakistan’s sesame export to China surpasses $290 million mark in 20234 hours ago
-
Football: UEFA Europa League results - collated4 hours ago