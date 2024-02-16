Alarm over fate of major Gaza hospital after Israeli raid

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

There was growing concern Friday over a key Gaza hospital a day after a raid by the Israeli army, with the territory's health ministry saying several patients had died there due to a lack of oxygen

Gaza Strip, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2024) There was growing concern Friday over a key Gaza hospital a day after a raid by the Israeli army, with the territory's health ministry saying several patients had died there due to a lack of oxygen.

The ministry said the power was cut off and the generators stopped after the raid at the Nasser hospital in the southern city of Khan Yunis, leading to the deaths of five patients.

In recent days, intense fighting has raged in the vicinity of the hospital -- one of the Palestinian territory's last remaining major medical facilities that are still operational.

The Israeli army said its forces at the hospital had taken into custody more than 20 suspects of involvement in October 7 attack that sparked the war.