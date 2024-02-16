Open Menu

Alarm Over Fate Of Major Gaza Hospital After Israeli Raid

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 16, 2024 | 08:14 PM

Alarm over fate of major Gaza hospital after Israeli raid

There was growing concern Friday over a key Gaza hospital a day after a raid by the Israeli army, with the territory's health ministry saying several patients had died there due to a lack of oxygen

Gaza Strip, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2024) There was growing concern Friday over a key Gaza hospital a day after a raid by the Israeli army, with the territory's health ministry saying several patients had died there due to a lack of oxygen.

The ministry said the power was cut off and the generators stopped after the raid at the Nasser hospital in the southern city of Khan Yunis, leading to the deaths of five patients.

In recent days, intense fighting has raged in the vicinity of the hospital -- one of the Palestinian territory's last remaining major medical facilities that are still operational.

The Israeli army said its forces at the hospital had taken into custody more than 20 suspects of involvement in October 7 attack that sparked the war.

Related Topics

Attack Army Gaza Died October

Recent Stories

HEC, NCHR sign MoU to work on various academic, re ..

HEC, NCHR sign MoU to work on various academic, research activities on human rig ..

5 minutes ago
 Basant celebrated in Rawalpindi despite ban; 117 a ..

Basant celebrated in Rawalpindi despite ban; 117 arrested

6 minutes ago
 SCCI urges govt to review raise in gas price

SCCI urges govt to review raise in gas price

6 minutes ago
 Pakistan mother languages literature festival unve ..

Pakistan mother languages literature festival unveils cultural tapestry

6 minutes ago
 Over 400 cops deployed for security at 15th Karach ..

Over 400 cops deployed for security at 15th Karachi Literature Festival

6 minutes ago
 SU Naushero Feroze campus students organizes exhib ..

SU Naushero Feroze campus students organizes exhibition of innovative projects

6 minutes ago
PBS launches training for 7th agri census Supervis ..

PBS launches training for 7th agri census Supervisors, Enumerators

6 minutes ago
 169 news bulletins broadcasted through Police web ..

169 news bulletins broadcasted through Police web TV: Spokesman

8 minutes ago
 National level operation against Non-Duty Paid/ co ..

National level operation against Non-Duty Paid/ counterfeit cigarettes

11 minutes ago
 HEC organizes regional round of Universities Debat ..

HEC organizes regional round of Universities Debating Championship

11 minutes ago
 IHC disposes of pleas against elections results in ..

IHC disposes of pleas against elections results in three constituencies

5 minutes ago
 LHC grants bail to 11 accused in May-9 case

LHC grants bail to 11 accused in May-9 case

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World