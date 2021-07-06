UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Alarm Sirens Activated At US Embassy In Iraq Over Unknown Object In The Sky - Reports

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 06th July 2021 | 04:20 AM

Alarm Sirens Activated at US Embassy in Iraq Over Unknown Object in the Sky - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2021) Alarm sirens were turned on at the US embassy in the Iraqi capital Baghdad, the air defense system was activated over an "unknown object" in the sky above the embassy, Iraqi television channel Al Sumaria reported citing a security source.

"Alarm sirens went off at the US embassy, the C-RAM system was activated... due to the detection of an unknown object in the sky above the US embassy," the source said.

Another source told the tv channel that a drone was shot down in the Green Zone where government agencies and foreign diplomatic missions are located.

Related Topics

Drone Baghdad TV Government

Recent Stories

Grand Imam of Al-Azhar commends UAE&#039;s efforts ..

5 hours ago

LDA retrieve plots from land grabbers

4 hours ago

Anti-LGBT Community Protesters March to UN Office ..

4 hours ago

French Embassy Refuses to Comment on Champagne Gro ..

4 hours ago

26 more tested positive for corona in Balochistan

4 hours ago

Cleanliness campaign continues to create healthy a ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.