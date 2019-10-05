Alarm Sirens Go Off in Southern Israel - Defense Forces

(@FahadShabbir)

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th October, 2019) A missile defense alarm system went off in Kibbutz Kisufim in southern Israel close to the Gaza Strip border, the press service of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said early on Saturday.

"Alarm sirens are on in Kibbutz Kisufim. Servicemen are scouring the area to clarify the circumstances in which the alarm system went off. There were no blasts in the settlement," the statement read.

On Friday, the situation at Israel's border with the Palestinian enclave escalated amid Palestinians' weekly protests, dubbed the Great March of Return.

The anti-Israeli rallies have been held every Friday since late March 2018. The protests are usually accompanied by violent clashes between the IDF and Palestinian demonstrators.

According to the Gaza Health Ministry, this Friday, 54 people have been injured, including 22 people who sustained gunshot wounds, in the clashes. One Palestinian man was killed.