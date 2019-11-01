Alarm Sirens Go Off in Southern Israel - Defense Forces

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st November, 2019) A missile defense alarm system went off in Beeri and Alumim Kibbutz in southern Israel near the border with the Gaza Strip, the press service of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Thursday.

"Alarm sirens were on in Beeri and Alumim Kibbutz," the statement read.

The IDF also stated that a missile was fired at Israel from the Gaza Strip.