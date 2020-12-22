UrduPoint.com
Alaska Airlines Expands 737-Max Fleet As Aircraft Re-Enters Service - Boeing

Alaska Airlines placed orders to nearly double the size of its 737-MAX fleet of 68 aircraft, as safety upgrades following two deadly crashes allow the plane to return to service, the manufacturer Boeing said in a press release on Tuesday

"The new agreement announced today will add 23 firm orders for the 737-9 and more options for future purchases. In all, Alaska will have 52 options which, if fully exercised, would take the carrier to as many as 120 737 MAX airplanes," the release said.

The new order, plus a November agreement by Alaska Airlines to lease 13 jets, will boost the size of the carrier's planned 737-Max fleet to 68, compared with the original order of 32 planes placed in 2012, the release said.

Last month, the Federal Aviation Administration allowed the plane to fly after being grounded for nearly two years following crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia that killed 346 passengers and crew.

US airlines, including Alaska, have announced plans to gradually re-introduce the plane to commercial service in first quarter of 2021.

