SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 14 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2021 ) --:Alaska Airlines on Monday announced plans of new nonstop international flights by next summer from the U.S. West Coast hubs to airports with its oneworld member airlines.

According to Alaska Airlines, British Airways will begin nonstop service from Portland to London Heathrow five days a week starting June 3, 2022.

The flight becomes the sixth British Airways service to London from the West Coast cities, joining Los Angeles, San Diego, San Francisco, San Jose, and Seattle.

Finnair announced last week its new nonstop flight between Seattle and Helsinki that's scheduled for service three days a week beginning June 1.