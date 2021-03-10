Alaska Becomes First US State to Allow COVID-19 Vaccination for People Aged 16+ - Governor

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th March, 2021) Alaska has become the first US state to allow people aged 16 and over to be vaccinated against the coronavirus, Governor Mike Dunleavy announced on Wednesday.

"Effective immediately, Alaska will become the 1st state in the nation to allow anyone over the age of 16 to get the COVID-19 vaccine. This marks a significant step forward in our efforts to put the virus behind us," Dunleavy wrote on Twitter.

According to the New York Times, Pfizer's vaccine will be available to individuals aged 16 and older, while vaccines developed by Moderna and Johnson & Johnson are authorized for those aged 18+ only.

Alaska's Department of Health and Social Services says on its website that vaccination is available for "anyone living or working in Alaska who is age 16 or older." According to the website, around 119,600 Alaska residents, or 16 percent of the population, have completed their vaccination, while over 171,000 residents have received at least one shot.

The US' coronavirus tally has topped 29 million, with the death toll surpassing 527,600, according to the Johns Hopkins University. The country launched the nationwide vaccination campaign back in December. Three vaccines have been authorized for emergency use so far.