Alaska Man Admits Threatening to Kill Synagogue Congregants - US Justice Dept.

(@FahadShabbir)

A defendant in the US state of Alaska pleaded guilty to charges he threatened to kill members of a Jewish synagogue in Los Angeles, California, in a November 2019 phone message, the Justice Department said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2021) A defendant in the US state of Alaska pleaded guilty to charges he threatened to kill members of a Jewish synagogue in Los Angeles, California, in a November 2019 phone message, the Justice Department said on Thursday.

"William Alexander, 50, of Anchorage, Alaska, entered a guilty plea before US District Court Judge Matthew McCrary Scoble to an indictment charging them [sic] with one count of making threatening interstate communications and one count of intentionally obstructing and attempting to obstruct persons in the enjoyment of their free exercise of religious beliefs through the threatened use of force," the Justice Department said in a press release.

Alexander left a voice message stating that he planned to kill the synagogue's members, while repeatedly using slurs referring to people of Jewish faith. Alexander admitted that he intended the voice message to be viewed as a threat, the release said.

Alexander's sentencing hearing is scheduled for August 23, the release added.

US officials have reported a spate of threats against Jewish Americans following an 11 -day war between Israel and Palestinians in Gaza that ended with a cease-fire agreement earlier this month.