UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Alaska Man Admits Threatening To Kill Synagogue Congregants - US Justice Dept.

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Fri 28th May 2021 | 01:22 AM

Alaska Man Admits Threatening to Kill Synagogue Congregants - US Justice Dept.

A defendant in the US state of Alaska pleaded guilty to charges he threatened to kill members of a Jewish synagogue in Los Angeles, California, in a November 2019 phone message, the Justice Department said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2021) A defendant in the US state of Alaska pleaded guilty to charges he threatened to kill members of a Jewish synagogue in Los Angeles, California, in a November 2019 phone message, the Justice Department said on Thursday.

"William Alexander, 50, of Anchorage, Alaska, entered a guilty plea before US District Court Judge Matthew McCrary Scoble to an indictment charging them [sic] with one count of making threatening interstate communications and one count of intentionally obstructing and attempting to obstruct persons in the enjoyment of their free exercise of religious beliefs through the threatened use of force," the Justice Department said in a press release.

Alexander left a voice message stating that he planned to kill the synagogue's members, while repeatedly using slurs referring to people of Jewish faith. Alexander admitted that he intended the voice message to be viewed as a threat, the release said.

Alexander's sentencing hearing is scheduled for August 23, the release added.

US officials have reported a spate of threats against Jewish Americans following an 11 -day war between Israel and Palestinians in Gaza that ended with a cease-fire agreement earlier this month.

Related Topics

Hearing Israel Threatened Gaza Los Angeles Anchorage August November 2019 Jew Agreement Court

Recent Stories

UAE Ambassador and Egypt&#039;s Minister of Agricu ..

29 minutes ago

Spain&#039;s Casillas plans to open training acade ..

59 minutes ago

DIG asks SSP to register cases of robberies, other ..

3 minutes ago

Canadian Government Allots $2.15Bln Toward Energy ..

3 minutes ago

Russian Foreign Ministry Confirms Notification US ..

3 minutes ago

Austria sparks uproar with 'Islam map'

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.