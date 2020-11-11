Alaska Senator Wins Re-Election Giving Republicans 50 Seats in US Senate - Projection

(@FahadShabbir)

Incumbent Senator Dan Sullivan is winning a landslide victory in the US state of Alaska, with three quarters of the votes counted, giving Republicans the 50th seat in the US Senate, NBC News projected on Wednesday

With 75 percent of the results tallied, Sullivan was leading with 57.5 percent of the total vote, or 149,669. His Democratic challenger Dan Gross trailed far behind with only 37.5 percent, or 97,608 votes. The network projected Sullivan as the winner.

Sullivan's victory brings the Republicans to 50 seats, or half the total membership of the Senate.

Two Senate seats in the state of Georgia have still to be decided in runoff races.

A victory in either of them would allow the Republicans to retain full control of the Senate without the projected new Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris having the chance to cast any tie breaking votes.

The mainstream media has projected Democratic nominee Joe Biden and his running mate Harris to be the winners of the 2020 presidential election. However, President Donald Trump has proclaimed himself a winner but has said his victory was stolen via a massive election fraud and is contesting the results in court.