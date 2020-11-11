UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Alaska Senator Wins Re-Election Giving Republicans 50 Seats In US Senate - Projection

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 38 seconds ago Wed 11th November 2020 | 11:08 PM

Alaska Senator Wins Re-Election Giving Republicans 50 Seats in US Senate - Projection

Incumbent Senator Dan Sullivan is winning a landslide victory in the US state of Alaska, with three quarters of the votes counted, giving Republicans the 50th seat in the US Senate, NBC News projected on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2020) Incumbent Senator Dan Sullivan is winning a landslide victory in the US state of Alaska, with three quarters of the votes counted, giving Republicans the 50th seat in the US Senate, NBC news projected on Wednesday.

With 75 percent of the results tallied, Sullivan was leading with 57.5 percent of the total vote, or 149,669. His Democratic challenger Dan Gross trailed far behind with only 37.5 percent, or 97,608 votes. The network projected Sullivan as the winner.

Sullivan's victory brings the Republicans to 50 seats, or half the total membership of the Senate.

Two Senate seats in the state of Georgia have still to be decided in runoff races.

A victory in either of them would allow the Republicans to retain full control of the Senate without the projected new Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris having the chance to cast any tie breaking votes.

The mainstream media has projected Democratic nominee Joe Biden and his running mate Harris to be the winners of the 2020 presidential election. However, President Donald Trump has proclaimed himself a winner but has said his victory was stolen via a massive election fraud and is contesting the results in court.

Related Topics

Election Senate Vote Trump Georgia 2020 Media Court

Recent Stories

FCA launches 4 initiatives for societal structure

39 minutes ago

UNFPA, FOCP join to reduce cervical cancer burden ..

53 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid launches Digital School to pro ..

54 minutes ago

ICRC Official Calls for Syrian Refugees' Needs to ..

33 seconds ago

Russian Vaccine Sputnik V All Bought by State, Not ..

35 seconds ago

German Government to Decide on Closures of Schools ..

36 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.