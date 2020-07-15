Alaskan City of Sitka to Move Baranov Statue in Respectable Manner - Mayor

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2020) Sitka authorities will move city founder Alexander Baranov's statue from downtown to a museum in a respectable manner, Mayor Gary Paxton told Sputnik on Wednesday.

Late Tuesday, the city's assembly adopted a resolution to relocate the Baranov statue to the Sitka Historical Society Museum. In 1799, Baranov founded Sitka (then called Novo-Archangelsk) as the capital of the Russian colonies in North America.

"The statue will be moved to the museum in a respectable, positive manner," Paxton said.

Earlier, Russian Community Council of the USA (RCC) Chairperson Elena Branson told Sputnik the decision opens a "Pandora's box" and could lead to further renaming of streets, islands, boulevards and other place-names in Alaska.

In late June, a group of activists urged Sitka authorities to remove the statue, citing mistreatment of indigenous people.

Statues of several historical figures associated with racism have been removed, toppled or defaced across the United States amid nationwide protests fueled by multiple police-involved killings of Black men.