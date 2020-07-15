UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Alaskan City Of Sitka To Move Baranov Statue In Respectable Manner - Mayor

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Wed 15th July 2020 | 10:20 PM

Alaskan City of Sitka to Move Baranov Statue in Respectable Manner - Mayor

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2020) Sitka authorities will move city founder Alexander Baranov's statue from downtown to a museum in a respectable manner, Mayor Gary Paxton told Sputnik on Wednesday.

Late Tuesday, the city's assembly adopted a resolution to relocate the Baranov statue to the Sitka Historical Society Museum. In 1799, Baranov founded Sitka (then called Novo-Archangelsk) as the capital of the Russian colonies in North America.

"The statue will be moved to the museum in a respectable, positive manner," Paxton said.

Earlier, Russian Community Council of the USA (RCC) Chairperson Elena Branson told Sputnik the decision opens a "Pandora's box" and could lead to further renaming of streets, islands, boulevards and other place-names in Alaska.

In late June, a group of activists urged Sitka authorities to remove the statue, citing mistreatment of indigenous people.

Statues of several historical figures associated with racism have been removed, toppled or defaced across the United States amid nationwide protests fueled by multiple police-involved killings of Black men.

Related Topics

Assembly USA Resolution Russia Lead Gary Sitka United States June From

Recent Stories

Pakistan kicks off construction work at Diamer-Bha ..

55 minutes ago

UAE presented an innovative global model in empowe ..

1 hour ago

OPEC sees improving market conditions, conformity ..

1 hour ago

&#039;UAE’s wise leadership is committed to deve ..

1 hour ago

Saudi Arabia reports 2,671 new COVID-19 cases, 42 ..

2 hours ago

Islamabad High Court disposes off petition pertain ..

35 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.