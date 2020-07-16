WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2020) The decision by local authorities in Alaska's Sitka to relocate city founder Alexander Baranov's statue is upsetting, Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov said on Wednesday.

Late Tuesday, the city assembly adopted a resolution to relocate the Baranov statue to the Sitka Historical Society Museum.

In 1799, Baranov founded Sitka (then called Novo-Archangelsk) as the capital of the Russian colonies in North America.

"We are upset because of decision to dismantle the monument of the first governor of the Russian settlements in the North America on the back of the contamination and demolition of monuments to historic persons during the mass protests in the US," Antonov said in a statement, adding that Baranov had a constructive role in Alaska and California. "Sadly, the history continues to be politicized."