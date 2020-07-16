UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Alaskan City's Decision To Relocate Baranov Statue 'Opens Pandora's Box' - Russian NGO

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 16th July 2020 | 01:33 AM

Alaskan City's Decision to Relocate Baranov Statue 'Opens Pandora's Box' - Russian NGO

The Sitka assembly's decision to relocate city founder Alexander Baranov's statue may have opened the door to similar moves across Alaska, Russian Community Council of the USA (RCC) Chairperson Elena Branson told Sputnik on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2020) The Sitka assembly's decision to relocate city founder Alexander Baranov's statue may have opened the door to similar moves across Alaska, Russian Community Council of the USA (RCC) Chairperson Elena Branson told Sputnik on Wednesday.

Late Tuesday, the city assembly adopted a resolution to relocate the Baranov statue to the Sitka Historical Society Museum. In 1799, Baranov founded Sitka (then called Novo-Archangelsk) as the capital of the Russian colonies in North America.

"We think that the Baranov statue relocation opens a 'Pandora's box' and could lead to further renaming of streets, islands, boulevards and other place-names in Alaska," Branson said. "We are worried that Sitka's authorities made this step on the wave of protest events in the US without inviting our representatives."

The Russian community is also dismayed, Branson added, that the Assembly made its "rapid-fire" decision without broad discussion.

However, she also applauded their decision to move the statue to a museum rather than destroy it.

In the resolution, the assembly recognized that Baranov as director of the Russia-American Fur Company left an "indelible mark" on the history of Sitka. However, the resolution also claimed Baranov was involved in abuses of indigenous people justified under a theory of racial and cultural superiority.

In late June, a group of activists urged Sitka authorities to remove the statue, citing mistreatment of indigenous people.

Statues of several historical figures associated with racism have been removed, toppled or defaced across the United States amid nationwide protests fueled by multiple police-involved killings of Black men.

Related Topics

Assembly USA Resolution Protest Russia Company Lead Sitka United States May June

Recent Stories

MoCD launches &#039;Rest assured&#039; Initiative ..

36 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed shares five reasons why UAE is ..

2 hours ago

Pakistan kicks off construction work at Diamer-Bha ..

4 hours ago

UAE presented an innovative global model in empowe ..

4 hours ago

OPEC sees improving market conditions, conformity ..

4 hours ago

OPEC+ Believes Market to Absorb Oil Supply Increas ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.