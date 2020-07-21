UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Alaska's Sitka Has Not Offered Baranov Statue To Museum - Director

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 21st July 2020 | 05:20 AM

Alaska's Sitka Has Not Offered Baranov Statue to Museum - Director

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2020) The authorities of Sitka, Alaska, have not offered yet the statue of the city's founder Alexander Baranov to the local history museum, the museum's Executive Director Hal Spackman told Sputnik.

"The city and borough of Sitka has not officially offered the statue to us at this time. We do not know when the city plans to offer the statue to us," Spackman said on Monday.

Last week, the Sitka city assembly adopted a resolution to relocate the Baranov statue to the Sitka Historical Society Museum. In 1799, Baranov founded Sitka - called at that time Novo-Archangelsk - as the capital of the Russian colonies in North America.

The Russian Community Council of the USA (RCC), which previously organized a petition and collected almost 6,000 signatures against removing the statue, sent a letter to the museum asking that it to cooperate with the Russian diaspora in providing comprehensive information about Baranov to visitors.

"Yes, I received this letter and am appreciative of the Russian Community Council's offer of assistance to help our museum interpret and provide historical context about Baranov's tenure in Alaska," Spackman said.

Spackman expressed confidence the RCC resources will prove valuable as the museum determines how to best display the Baranov statue.

"We will strive to provide a cooperative, objective environment for all people who wish to offer their perspectives about the statue and its resulting display and interpretation," he said.

Spackman said the History Museum is currently awaiting the Sitka authorities' formal decision on the statues and is trying to determine where to place it.

"We have a number of appropriate spaces for the statue's display that will not require us to reconfigure our permanent exhibit gallery," he said.

In late June, a group of activists urged the Sitka authorities to remove the Baranov statue, citing mistreatment of indigenous people.

Statues of several historical figures associated with racism have been removed, toppled or defaced across the United States amid nationwide protests fueled by multiple police-involved killings of African Americans.

Related Topics

Assembly USA Resolution Russia Sitka United States June All Best

Recent Stories

Hope Probe is our chance to write the name of UAE ..

4 hours ago

Hope Probe will strengthen UAE’s regional, inter ..

4 hours ago

Probe of Hope is milestone in UAE cultural achieve ..

4 hours ago

Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi expands use of robotics ..

6 hours ago

Cricket: England v West Indies 2nd Test scoreboard ..

3 hours ago

Sheikh Zayed Housing Programme realising plans to ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.