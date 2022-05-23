UrduPoint.com

Albanese Sworn In As Australia's Prime Minister Ahead Of Quad Talks - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 23, 2022 | 09:00 AM

Albanese Sworn in as Australia's Prime Minister Ahead of Quad Talks - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd May, 2022) Anthony Albanese, Australia's new prime minister, was sworn in on Monday ahead of the Quad summit that will be held in Japan on Tuesday, media report.

"I want to lead a government that has the same sentiment of optimism and hope that I think defines the Australian people," Albanese told reporters in Sydney, as quoted by ABC news, before flying to the capital of Canberra for the swearing in ceremony.

Albanese was sworn in with other cabinet members, including Foreign Minister Penny Wong, who is also traveling to Japan on Monday, according to ABC.

The new prime minister said during his victory speech on Saturday that he would attend the Quad summit in Tokyo on Tuesday, adding that the meeting of Quad leaders is "an absolute priority for Australia.

" Albanese is also expected to hold bilateral meetings with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, US President Joe Biden and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi while in Japan.

The Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (QUAD) summit is an informal strategic dialogue between the United States, Japan, Australia and India. The format was initiated by former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in 2007 as an informal consultative mechanism of the four countries that share values of an open Indo-Pacific region. The demand for the format has increased with the aggravation of contradictions between the United States and China.

Related Topics

India Prime Minister Australia China Narendra Modi Canberra Sydney Tokyo Same Lead Japan United States Media Government Cabinet Share

Recent Stories

Zameen.com organises first edition of Pakistan Pro ..

Zameen.com organises first edition of Pakistan Property Event in Doha, Qatar

19 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 May 2022

24 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 22nd May 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 22nd May 2022

24 hours ago
 Tourist plane crash kills five in France: emergenc ..

Tourist plane crash kills five in France: emergency services

1 day ago
 Imran Khan removed through no-confidence move for ..

Imran Khan removed through no-confidence move for weak performance: Auon Chaudhr ..

1 day ago
 Fazl criticises Imran for using derogatory languag ..

Fazl criticises Imran for using derogatory language against Maryam

1 day ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.