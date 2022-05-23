(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd May, 2022) Anthony Albanese, Australia's new prime minister, was sworn in on Monday ahead of the Quad summit that will be held in Japan on Tuesday, media report.

"I want to lead a government that has the same sentiment of optimism and hope that I think defines the Australian people," Albanese told reporters in Sydney, as quoted by ABC news, before flying to the capital of Canberra for the swearing in ceremony.

Albanese was sworn in with other cabinet members, including Foreign Minister Penny Wong, who is also traveling to Japan on Monday, according to ABC.

The new prime minister said during his victory speech on Saturday that he would attend the Quad summit in Tokyo on Tuesday, adding that the meeting of Quad leaders is "an absolute priority for Australia.

" Albanese is also expected to hold bilateral meetings with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, US President Joe Biden and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi while in Japan.

The Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (QUAD) summit is an informal strategic dialogue between the United States, Japan, Australia and India. The format was initiated by former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in 2007 as an informal consultative mechanism of the four countries that share values of an open Indo-Pacific region. The demand for the format has increased with the aggravation of contradictions between the United States and China.