Albanese vows to make Australia a renewable energy 'superpower'

Australia's opposition leader Anthony Albanese vowed Saturday to make the country a renewable energy "superpower", after claiming victory in national elections

Sydney, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2022 ) :Australia's opposition leader Anthony Albanese vowed Saturday to make the country a renewable energy "superpower", after claiming victory in national elections.

"We can take advantage of the opportunity for Australia to be a renewable energy superpower," said the centre-left Labor Party leader.

Albanese has promised to cut carbon emissions by 43 percent by 2030 from 2005 levels, boost renewables, offer discounts for electric cars, and help build community-owned solar power and battery projects.

His party also plans to tighten up a mechanism to ensure polluters keep their emissions below historical levels.

But Labor has made no promise to close coal mines in the fossil fuel-dependent nation.