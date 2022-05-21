UrduPoint.com

Albanese Vows To Make Australia A Renewable Energy 'superpower'

Umer Jamshaid Published May 21, 2022 | 08:21 PM

Albanese vows to make Australia a renewable energy 'superpower'

Australia's opposition leader Anthony Albanese vowed Saturday to make the country a renewable energy "superpower", after claiming victory in national elections

Sydney, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2022 ) :Australia's opposition leader Anthony Albanese vowed Saturday to make the country a renewable energy "superpower", after claiming victory in national elections.

"We can take advantage of the opportunity for Australia to be a renewable energy superpower," said the centre-left Labor Party leader.

Albanese has promised to cut carbon emissions by 43 percent by 2030 from 2005 levels, boost renewables, offer discounts for electric cars, and help build community-owned solar power and battery projects.

His party also plans to tighten up a mechanism to ensure polluters keep their emissions below historical levels.

But Labor has made no promise to close coal mines in the fossil fuel-dependent nation.

Related Topics

Australia From Opposition

Recent Stories

CTD arrests five 'suspected terrorists'

CTD arrests five 'suspected terrorists'

53 seconds ago
 Millions stranded, dozens dead as flooding hits Ba ..

Millions stranded, dozens dead as flooding hits Bangladesh and India

54 seconds ago
 Court extends interim bail of PM Shehbaz, CM Hamza ..

Court extends interim bail of PM Shehbaz, CM Hamza till May 28

56 seconds ago
 Albanese says he will attend Quad summit in Japan

Albanese says he will attend Quad summit in Japan

59 seconds ago
 First Case of Omicron BA.4 Variant Detected in Phi ..

First Case of Omicron BA.4 Variant Detected in Philippines - Health Department

4 minutes ago
 Australia's conservative PM concedes election defe ..

Australia's conservative PM concedes election defeat

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.