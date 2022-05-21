Albanese Vows To Make Australia A Renewable Energy 'superpower'
Umer Jamshaid Published May 21, 2022 | 08:21 PM
Australia's opposition leader Anthony Albanese vowed Saturday to make the country a renewable energy "superpower", after claiming victory in national elections
Sydney, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2022 ) :Australia's opposition leader Anthony Albanese vowed Saturday to make the country a renewable energy "superpower", after claiming victory in national elections.
"We can take advantage of the opportunity for Australia to be a renewable energy superpower," said the centre-left Labor Party leader.
Albanese has promised to cut carbon emissions by 43 percent by 2030 from 2005 levels, boost renewables, offer discounts for electric cars, and help build community-owned solar power and battery projects.
His party also plans to tighten up a mechanism to ensure polluters keep their emissions below historical levels.
But Labor has made no promise to close coal mines in the fossil fuel-dependent nation.