Albania Accuses Iran of Cyberattack and Breaks Off Diplomatic Relations - Prime Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2022) Albania has severed diplomatic relations with Iran after accusing the latter of attempting a cyberattack against the Albanian public services online portal, Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama said on Wednesday.

Acording to the politician, the failed cyberattack on July 15 was supposed to destroy the country's digital infrastructure and paralyze all public services.

"This decision (to break off diplomatic relations) was made known in an official note to the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran, which was requested to leave the territory of the Republic of Albania within 24 hours of all diplomatic and technical-administrative personnel, including security personnel," Rama said, as quoted by Albanian Daily news.