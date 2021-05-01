Albania Approves Use of Russian COVID-19 Vaccine Sputnik V - RDIF

Albania has approved the use of Sputnik V, a Russian COVID-19 vaccine, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) said on Friday, adding that the Balkan country has already received its first shipment

"The Russian Direct Investment Fund ... announces the approval of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine against coronavirus by the Ministry of Health and Social Protection of the Republic of Albania. The first shipment of the vaccine has already arrived in Albania," the RDIF said in a statement.