Albania Bans Arrivals From Six African Countries

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 03rd December 2021 | 05:27 PM

Albania will ban arrivals from six African countries as of Friday, due to the threat from the new Omicron variant, the Technical Committee of Experts on the coronavirus in Albania announced at a press conference on Thursday

The Committee has recommended a three-week ban on arrivals in Albania from six African countries including Kenya, Angola, Zambia, Botswana, Senegal and South Africa.

In addition, Albanian nationals returning from these destinations will have to quarantine for 14 days.

Speaking at the press conference, head of the Committee and Deputy Health Minister Mira Rakacolli announced that as of Thursday every citizen over the age of 18 will be eligible for a booster dose, or third dose of a vaccine against COVID-19. The booster shot must be administered six months after the second dose.

