Albania Confirms First Two Cases of Coronavirus - Health Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th March, 2020) Albania confirmed the first two cases of the coronavirus disease, officially known as COVID-19, in the country, the Health Ministry said on Sunday.

According to the ministry, a father and son who recently arrived to Tirana from northern Italy tested positive for the virus.

Both COVID-19 infected patients were in stable conditions, the ministry added.

Italy is the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak in Europe more than 7,300 people in Italy have tested positive for the COVID-19, with 366 patients dying from virus-related causes, the highest number outside China, where more than 3,000 people have died since December.