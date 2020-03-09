Albania Confirms First Two Cases of Coronavirus - Health Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th March, 2020) Albania confirmed the first two cases of the coronavirus disease, officially known as COVID-19, in the country, the Health Ministry said on Sunday.

According to the ministry, a father and son who recently arrived to Tirana from northern Italy tested positive for the virus.

Both COVID-19 infected patients were in stable conditions, the ministry added.

Italy is the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak in Europe ” more than 7,300 people in Italy have tested positive for the COVID-19, with 366 patients dying from virus-related causes, the highest number outside China, where more than 3,000 people have died since December.