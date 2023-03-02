Albania continues to send aid to quake-hit Trkiye

Two additional trucks filled with aid materials took off Friday from the Albanian capital of Tirana to quake-hit Trkiye

Serbia, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2023 ) :- Two additional trucks filled with aid materials took off Friday from the Albanian capital of Tirana to quake-hit Trkiye.

Beds, heaters, tents, blankets and food items were collected for victims from donations organized by A Different Weekend Foundation.

An Albanian search and rescue team that spent 11 days in Malatya told Anadolu that they had extremely emotional moments during relief operations.

"We heard crying from the collapsed building next to the wreckage we were working on. We immediately left our work in this wreckage and headed to the other wreckage with all our staff.

We dug quickly and managed to get the child out. Those moments were wonderful. We all worked hard to save that child," said the Director of the Health Inspectorate Elton Reso.

He said his team had unforgettable moments.

A team of 80 medical personnel and search and rescue specialists affiliated with the Albanian Ministry of Defense and the National Civil Protection Agency took part in the operations in southern T�rkiye.

Five trucks with aid were sent earlier from Albania.

T�rkiye issued a level 4 alert, calling for international aid.