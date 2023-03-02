UrduPoint.com

Albania Continues To Send Aid To Quake-hit Trkiye

Sumaira FH Published March 02, 2023 | 07:13 PM

Albania continues to send aid to quake-hit Trkiye

Two additional trucks filled with aid materials took off Friday from the Albanian capital of Tirana to quake-hit Trkiye

Serbia, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2023 ) :- Two additional trucks filled with aid materials took off Friday from the Albanian capital of Tirana to quake-hit Trkiye.

Beds, heaters, tents, blankets and food items were collected for victims from donations organized by A Different Weekend Foundation.

An Albanian search and rescue team that spent 11 days in Malatya told Anadolu that they had extremely emotional moments during relief operations.

"We heard crying from the collapsed building next to the wreckage we were working on. We immediately left our work in this wreckage and headed to the other wreckage with all our staff.

We dug quickly and managed to get the child out. Those moments were wonderful. We all worked hard to save that child," said the Director of the Health Inspectorate Elton Reso.

He said his team had unforgettable moments.

A team of 80 medical personnel and search and rescue specialists affiliated with the Albanian Ministry of Defense and the National Civil Protection Agency took part in the operations in southern T�rkiye.

Five trucks with aid were sent earlier from Albania.

T�rkiye issued a level 4 alert, calling for international aid.

Related Topics

Tirana Alert Malatya Albania Albanian All From

Recent Stories

House 45 in Sikka: A Vibrant Oasis for Creative Ar ..

House 45 in Sikka: A Vibrant Oasis for Creative Arts

34 minutes ago
 DGR explores cultural cooperation between Sharjah, ..

DGR explores cultural cooperation between Sharjah, Omani cities

34 minutes ago
 KP to make efforts for obtaining arrears in head o ..

KP to make efforts for obtaining arrears in head of NHP: CM's aide

11 minutes ago
 Six commercial vehicles challaned, one impounded

Six commercial vehicles challaned, one impounded

11 minutes ago
 Sindh Secy Info visits APNS head office

Sindh Secy Info visits APNS head office

11 minutes ago
 Italy warns of potential risk over rising Russian ..

Italy warns of potential risk over rising Russian ships in Mediterranean

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.