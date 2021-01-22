Albania Declares Russian Diplomat Persona Non Grata Over Coronavirus Restrictions Breach

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd January, 2021) Albania has declared a Russian diplomat persona non grata over violation of anti-coronavirus measures, he must leave the country within 72 hours, the country's foreign ministry said in a statement.

The ministry said it had contacted Russian Ambassador to Tirana Mikhail Afanasyev expressing concern about the continuing violations of measures to combat COVID-19 by the diplomat of the Russian embassy.

"Unfortunately, contrary to promises, the diplomat continued to violate the measures taken.

... With regret, the Albanian government decided to declare diplomat Aleksey Krivosheyev persona non grata with the obligation to leave the country within 72 hours from the moment of official notification," the statement says.

At the same time, Tirana expressed hope that this decision would be perceived by Moscow as a compulsory measure to protect health, and also assured the Russian side of friendly feelings and readiness for constant improvement of relations between the countries.