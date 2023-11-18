Open Menu

Albania Draw In Moldova To Qualify For 2024 Euros

Published November 18, 2023

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2023) Albania clinched a place at Euro 2024 on Friday despite conceding a late equaliser as a they drew 1-1 in Moldova.

In other early games, Kazakhstan won to keep their automatic qualifying dreams alive.

Sokol Cikalleshi put the visitors ahead with a first-half penalty and although Vladyslav Babohlo levelled with three minutes left, the point ensured Albania will finish in the top two in Group E.

It will be Albania's second appearance at a major tournament after their debut at Euro 2016.

In Group H, Kazakhstan closed to one point behind the two automatic qualifying places in Group H with a 3-1 home win over San Marino.

islam Chesnokov struck in the 19th and 51st minutes but minnows of San Marino replied with only their second goal of the campaign when Simone Franciosi struck on the hour.

Abat Aimbetov's penalty two minutes into added time killed off San Marino's hopes of a rare point.

In the same group, Finland kept themselves within a win of third place by beating Northern Ireland 4-0 in Helsinki.

A Joel Pohjanpalo penalty three minutes before the break, a Daniel Hakans goal three minutes after half-time, a superb Teemu Pukki strike and a Robin Lod goal secured the points for the hosts.

Later on Friday, England host Malta as North Macedonia travel to Italy in Group C and Group H's top two, Denmark and Slovenia, meet in Copenhagen.

