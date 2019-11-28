UrduPoint.com
Albania Earthquake Death Toll Hits 40: Defence Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 28th November 2019 | 04:33 PM

The death toll from the most powerful earthquake to strike Albania in decades rose to 40 on Thursday, after 10 more bodies were pulled from the rubble, the defence ministry said

Tirana, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2019 ) :The death toll from the most powerful earthquake to strike Albania in decades rose to 40 on Thursday, after 10 more bodies were pulled from the rubble, the defence ministry said.

"Ten more victims were found during the night, bringing the number of dead to 40," the ministry said in a statement.

The 6.4 magnitude earthquake struck the Balkan state before dawn on Tuesday, levelling buildings and trapping bodies underneath the wreckage in towns near the Adriatic coast.

