Albania Introduces Visa-Free Entry for Russian Citizens Until End of Fall - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd July, 2020) The Albanian government introduced visa-free entry for Russians until the end of November, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.

"The Council of Ministers of the Republic of Albania made a decision on June 10 to grant Russian citizens the right to enter the country without a visa by November 30, 2020.

These rules will apply to Russian citizens who hold valid foreign travel passports visiting Albania for tourism or private trips for up to 90 days," the ministry said in a statement.

The diplomatic agency noted that Russian nationals could enter Albania with their passports for international travel and visas as per the 1993 agreement between the two countries.