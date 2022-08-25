Albania Offers UK Law Enforcement Support in Tackling Illegal Migration - London

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2022) Albanian authorities have offered the United Kingdom top-level law enforcement support to help cope with the flow of Albanian illegal migrants crossing the English Channel, the UK Home Office said on Thursday.

Albania and the UK signed a migration readmission agreement last year.

"The Albanian government has also offered senior law enforcement support to the UK to provide UK authorities with vital intelligence and to support (migrant) processing," the Home Office said in a statement.

The Sky news broadcaster reported that Albanian law enforcement officers might be deployed to the Kent coast to help process illegal migrants. The UK government believes that close to 60% of migrants crossing the English Channel each day are Albanian nationals, according to the report.

"Thanks to our excellent levels of co-operation with Albania, we will take every opportunity to speed up removal of Albanians with no right to be in the UK," Home Secretary Priti Patel said.

Earlier in the week, the UK Ministry of Defence said that a record number of almost 1,300 illegal migrants had entered the UK via the English Channel in 24 hours.

According to the ministry, a total of 22,700 migrants illegally entered the UK this year, which is 80% more than last year's figures for the same period. At the same time, in 2021, the ministry reported that 12,500 illegal migrants crossed the English Channel.