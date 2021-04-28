Albania PM claims 'sweetest' election victory

Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama told supporters on Tuesday that they had delivered his Socialist Party's "most difficult but sweetest" election victory, as he claimed a record third term

Tirana, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2021 ) :Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama told supporters on Tuesday that they had delivered his Socialist Party's "most difficult but sweetest" election victory, as he claimed a record third term.

"We broke the record. It was a historic record. Thank you for placing your faith in us to lead you for another four years," he told thousands of supporters in central Tirana two days after the parliamentary poll.