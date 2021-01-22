Albania Provided No Evidence of Violations by Expelled Russian Diplomat - Russian Embassy

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd January, 2021) The Albanian side has not provided evidence of violations of measures against COVID-19 by the Russian diplomat, who had been declared persona non grata, the Russian Embassy in Tirana said.

On Thursday, Albania declared the Russian diplomat persona non grata because, citing violation of anti-coronavirus measures as the reason; he must leave the country within 72 hours.

The Russian diplomatic mission indicated that the decision to expel the Russian diplomat was considered unfounded, and that "they were also surprised by the content of the relevant statement of the Albanian Foreign Ministry for the press."

"Contrary to the assertions of the ministry, the name of Aleksey Krivosheyev was never mentioned in the course of contacts between the Russian embassy and the Albanian Foreign Ministry. For the first and last time it sounded in a note verbale from the Albanian Foreign Ministry dated January 20, according to which Mr. Krivosheyev was declared persona non grata. At the same time, no evidence of his violation of the anti-covid measures taken in Albania was presented," the Russian embassy said in a statement.

Aleksey Krivosheyev was diagnosed with COVID-19 in early November 2020, and, in accordance with the medical protocol, he was in self-isolation for two weeks with his family members, strictly observing the prescribed quarantine, and went to work only after passing two negative tests, the embassy said.

"He had no external contacts, except for visiting medical institutions to pass the prescribed tests," it stressed

"We believe that the accusations made against him are groundless and far-fetched. Against this background, the assurances of the Albanian side in striving to develop friendly relations raise doubts," the Russian embassy said.

The diplomatic mission also drew attention to the fact that, in accordance with international diplomatic practice, the Names of the employees of the diplomatic missions declared persona non grata are not communicated to the public, which is also due to the obligations of the host country to ensure the personal safety of diplomats and their families. If the names are made public, then this is done after the employee leaves the host country.