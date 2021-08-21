UrduPoint.com

Albania Ready To Host Thousands Of Afghans, Says NATO Allies Should Follow Suit

Sumaira FH 27 seconds ago Sat 21st August 2021 | 07:25 PM

Albania is ready to take in thousands of refugees from Afghanistan after the Taliban (designated terrorist by the UN and Russia) takeover, seeing it as an obligation of all NATO nations, Foreign Minister Olta Xhacka said

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st August, 2021) Albania is ready to take in thousands of refugees from Afghanistan after the Taliban (designated terrorist by the UN and Russia) takeover, seeing it as an obligation of all NATO nations, Foreign Minister Olta Xhacka said.

On Monday, Xhacka tweeted her country was "ready to host hundreds of Afghans" who are at risk over the worsening situation in the Central Asian country.

"@NATO MFA's [Ministers for Foreign Affairs] meeting discussed situation in #Afghanistan. [Albania] is ready to host thousands of Afghans. This is a challenge for #NATO as a whole.

If #Albania can do it, why not the rest?" Xhacka tweeted on Friday.

The minister stated that the humanitarian mission to host refugees from Afghanistan is Albania's obligation toward the "people who worked and fought with" the country.

The first group of 300 Afghan refugees is expected to arrive in the country soon.

On August 15, the Taliban entered Kabul, which caused the civilian government to collapse. Thousands of Afghans are seeking escape from the country for fear of reprisals from the militants, and many countries chose to reduce or fully evacuate their diplomatic missions in Kabul.

