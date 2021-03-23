UrduPoint.com
Albania Receives 10,000 Doses Of Russia's Sputnik V Vaccine As Gift From UAE - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 23rd March 2021 | 01:55 PM

Albania has received the first batch of Russian Sputnik V vaccine in the amount of 10,000 doses as a gift from the crown prince of Abu Dhabi, Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, media reported on Tuesday

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2021) Albania has received the first batch of Russian Sputnik V vaccine in the amount of 10,000 doses as a gift from the crown prince of Abu Dhabi, Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, media reported on Tuesday.

According to Albanian Daily news, Health Minister Ogerta Manastirliu and Minister of Reconstruction Arben Ahmetaj received the vaccines on Monday at Rinas Airport.

The Balkan nation has so far confirmed over 120,000 cases of COVID-19 and more than 2,100 fatalities. Since early January, Albania has reportedly distributed more than 46,000 Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccine shots.

