Albania Records Highest Daily Increase Of COVID-19 Cases Since Start Of Pandemic- Ministry

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 09th June 2020 | 10:10 PM

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th June, 2020) Albania has confirmed the highest increase in COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours ” 36 ” since the outbreak of the virus, which brings the country's tally to 1,299, the Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

"Over the past 24 hours, 36 new COVID-19 patients have been registered. The total number of those infected reaches 1,299.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 34 patients have died, 960 people have recovered," the ministry said in a statement.

The increase in the number of infections per day is taking place amid a gradual relaxation of coronavirus-related restrictions in the country. Starting June 1, Albania opened borders. In addition, markets and shops have resumed operations.

At the same time, sports events with the presence of public, weddings and cultural events, as well as mass gatherings and public transport, remain banned until June 23.

