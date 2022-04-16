UrduPoint.com

Albania Registers 1.3 Pct YoY Population Decline: Statistics

Sumaira FH Published April 16, 2022 | 04:26 PM

Albania registers 1.3 pct YoY population decline: statistics

On Jan. 1, 2022, Albania had a population of 2,793,592 people, a decline of 1.3 percent year-on-year (YoY), the country's Institute of Statistics (INSTAT) reported on Friday

TIRANA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2022 ) --:On Jan. 1, 2022, Albania had a population of 2,793,592 people, a decline of 1.3 percent year-on-year (YoY), the country's Institute of Statistics (INSTAT) reported on Friday.

On the same date, the median age of the country's population was 38.2 years (37.6 years on Jan. 1, 2021).

The gender ratio decreased from 99.3 males to 98.6 males for 100 females.

In 2021, 27,284 babies were born in Albania, a decrease of 2.8 percent compared to the previous year, the report said.

Last year, the country registered 30,580 deaths, 10.8 percent more than in 2020.

According to INSTAT, the number of immigrants and emigrants was 9,195 and 42,048, respectively, in 2021.

Related Topics

Same Albania 2020 From

Recent Stories

Govt committed to promote Technical Education and ..

Govt committed to promote Technical Education and Vocational Training: MD Dr Mus ..

6 minutes ago
 Heavy fines imposed to profiteers in Burewala

Heavy fines imposed to profiteers in Burewala

6 minutes ago
 Saudi Crown Prince Calls Putin to Discuss Ukraine, ..

Saudi Crown Prince Calls Putin to Discuss Ukraine, Yemen - Kremlin

6 minutes ago
 DG PSB visits training camps for CWG, Asian Games

DG PSB visits training camps for CWG, Asian Games

19 minutes ago
 China launches atmospheric environment monitoring ..

China launches atmospheric environment monitoring satellite

19 minutes ago
 Wife of Ukraine's Medvedchuk Urges Families of Cap ..

Wife of Ukraine's Medvedchuk Urges Families of Captured British Volunteers to De ..

20 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.