Albania registers 1.3 pct YoY population decline: statistics

TIRANA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2022 ) --:On Jan. 1, 2022, Albania had a population of 2,793,592 people, a decline of 1.3 percent year-on-year (YoY), the country's Institute of Statistics (INSTAT) reported on Friday.

On the same date, the median age of the country's population was 38.2 years (37.6 years on Jan. 1, 2021).

The gender ratio decreased from 99.3 males to 98.6 males for 100 females.

In 2021, 27,284 babies were born in Albania, a decrease of 2.8 percent compared to the previous year, the report said.

Last year, the country registered 30,580 deaths, 10.8 percent more than in 2020.

According to INSTAT, the number of immigrants and emigrants was 9,195 and 42,048, respectively, in 2021.