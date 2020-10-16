Albania Registers Record 257 New COVID-19 Cases Over Past 24 Hours - Health Ministry

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th October, 2020) Albania has registered 257 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours marking thus the largest daily increase since the start of the outbreak, the national Ministry of Health said.

"Within the past 24 hours, 257 people have been diagnosed with COVID-19, the number of active cases has reached 5,909.

Since the start of the pandemic, 16,212 people have been infected, 439 patients have died," the ministry said in a statement on late Thursday.

According to the statement, the number of new cases continues to rise and has surpassed 200 per day for the first time.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 38.7 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 1.09 million fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.