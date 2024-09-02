Albania releases jailed Greek MEP

An Albanian court freed a Greek member of the European Parliament Monday who had just weeks left to serve on his two-year sentence for vote-buying, according to a state broadcaster

Tirana, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2024) An Albanian court freed a Greek member of the European Parliament Monday who had just weeks left to serve on his two-year sentence for vote-buying, according to a state broadcaster.

Fredi Beleri, a member of Albania's Greek minority, made headlines this year after he was elected on the conservative list of Greece's Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis as an MEP despite being behind bars.

The dual national had been arrested days before municipal elections in Albania in May last year, accused of offering 40,000 leks ($445) in exchange for votes.

He did not take up his post as mayor.

"The court accepted our request to conditionally release Fredi Beleri while he still had about six weeks to serve," his lawyer Geni Gjyzari said Monday, according to the Albanian Telegraphic Agency (ATA).

Beleri was temporarily released in mid-July to attend the European Parliament's inaugural session in Strasbourg, France.

He then returned to Albania to serve out the rest of his sentence, according to the country's prison administration.

Beleri has called his conviction politically motivated, a claim the Albanian government rejects.

The Beleri case has caused friction between Athens and Tirana, with the Greek government voicing concerns "regarding the impartiality of the legal proceedings".

Greek government spokesman Pavlos Marinakis on Monday called the MEP's release a "positive development".

But he added: "This does not mean we will forget the (intervening period of) over 17 months (and) the seriousness of what happened.

Athens had warned that the case could impact Albania's EU accession efforts.

The Greek foreign ministry said Monday it would continue to "highlight" minority rights issues related to Albania's EU aspirations.