Albania Sees Unemployment Rise By 37% Due To Pandemic - Authorities

Wed 29th April 2020

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2020) Unemployment in Albania has increased by 37 percent due to the coronavirus pandemic, with the number of jobless citizens in the country with a three-million population exceeding 220,000, the country's authorities said on Wednesday.

"At least 61,000 employees lost their jobs as a result of the direct crisis consequences caused by COVID-19. We saw this in April through the number of people who had left the social insurance system," Director General of the Albanian Tax Administration Delina Ibrahimaj said.

According to official statistics, the number of unemployed Albanians reached 221,000 by April 20, thereby increasing by 37 percent compared to the end of 2019.

This category does not include thousands of small business employees who froze activities during a pandemic. They will be receiving 26,000 leks (about 210 Euros) from the budget within three months as part of the state aid.

According to the Albanian Health Ministry, the country has so far registered 766 COVID-19 cases, 455 recoveries, and 30 fatalities.

The Albanian government extended the state of emergency until June 23.

