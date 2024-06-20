Open Menu

Faizan Hashmi Published June 20, 2024 | 12:10 AM

Albania should 'enjoy moment' of Croatia draw at Euros, says coach

Hamburg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2024) Albania coach Sylvinho said his team should "enjoy the moment" after they snatched a 2-2 draw with Croatia at Euro 2024 on Wednesday thanks to a last-gasp equaliser.

Klaus Gjasula, who had earlier scored an own goal to put Croatia ahead, netted in the 95th minute to grab a point and keep Albania's hopes of progressing from a very difficult Group B alive.

"It was an amazing sensation, I'm going to remember this game for all my life. The supporters, the help we had was amazing," said former Brazil left-back Sylvinho.

"You have to try to enioy this kind of tournament, it's very hard, it's difficult, we're here for only the second time.

"We're fighting for every single point.

We have to go forward but we have to fight for every single point.

"It's important for our lives, the life of the country, the federation. I'm proud of the players so we have to enjoy that moment," added the 50-year-old.

Albania will face Spain on June 24 in their final group game, likely needing a shock win to reach the knockout phase of a major tournament for the first time.

"We are proud, the nation should be proud of the result and the performance of the team," added Sylvinho, who won the Champions League twice as a player with Barcelona.

"We did well and I'm really proud of my players, they left everything on the pitch... they play with soul, heart. It was amazing, we represent our people."

