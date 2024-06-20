Albania Should 'enjoy Moment' Of Croatia Draw At Euros, Says Coach
Faizan Hashmi Published June 20, 2024 | 12:10 AM
Hamburg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2024) Albania coach Sylvinho said his team should "enjoy the moment" after they snatched a 2-2 draw with Croatia at Euro 2024 on Wednesday thanks to a last-gasp equaliser.
Klaus Gjasula, who had earlier scored an own goal to put Croatia ahead, netted in the 95th minute to grab a point and keep Albania's hopes of progressing from a very difficult Group B alive.
"It was an amazing sensation, I'm going to remember this game for all my life. The supporters, the help we had was amazing," said former Brazil left-back Sylvinho.
"You have to try to enioy this kind of tournament, it's very hard, it's difficult, we're here for only the second time.
"We're fighting for every single point.
We have to go forward but we have to fight for every single point.
"It's important for our lives, the life of the country, the federation. I'm proud of the players so we have to enjoy that moment," added the 50-year-old.
Albania will face Spain on June 24 in their final group game, likely needing a shock win to reach the knockout phase of a major tournament for the first time.
"We are proud, the nation should be proud of the result and the performance of the team," added Sylvinho, who won the Champions League twice as a player with Barcelona.
"We did well and I'm really proud of my players, they left everything on the pitch... they play with soul, heart. It was amazing, we represent our people."
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 June 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 June 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 June 2024
PTV’s “Esaar Abad” to premiere on Eid ul Adha
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan opt to field first against Ireland
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 June 2024
S.Africa's Ramaphosa to announce 'inclusive' coalition cabinet
4 Labourers die of suffocation during cleanliness of manhole
More Stories From World
-
De Kock leads South Africa to 18-run win over USA at T20 World Cup13 minutes ago
-
UN officials accuse Israel of attempting 'extermination' of Palestinians in Gaza23 minutes ago
-
Cricket: USA v South Africa T20 World Cup scores23 minutes ago
-
KP Govt to address newspaper industry's challenges1 hour ago
-
US political trailblazer Shirley Chisholm honored in NY exhibit1 hour ago
-
Hezbollah chief says nowhere in Israel will be spared in case of full-blown war1 hour ago
-
CAIR urges Biden to take ‘concrete action’ after UN says Israel waging ‘extermination' campaig ..1 hour ago
-
Hezbollah chief says nowhere in Israel will be spared in case of full-blown war2 hours ago
-
Son of Myanmar's Suu Kyi 'concerned' as mother marks birthday in junta detention2 hours ago
-
Croatia coach Dalic bemoans 'really bad' added time in Albania draw2 hours ago
-
S.Africa's Ramaphosa sworn in for second full term as president2 hours ago
-
Illegal gold mining eats into Peruvian Amazon4 hours ago