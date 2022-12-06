UrduPoint.com

Albania To Host EU-Western Balkans Summit

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 06, 2022 | 10:10 AM

Albania to Host EU-Western Balkans Summit

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th December, 2022) The leaders of the European Union and the Balkan countries will meet in Albania's capital Tirana for the EU-Western Balkans summit on December 6.

The summit will be hosted by Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama and chaired by European Council President Charles Michel.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell and EU Commissioner for Neighborhood and Enlargement Oliver Varhelyi will also take part in the summit.

The leaders will discuss Russia's military operation in Ukraine, energy, cooperation on cyber security, migration and core security issues.

Following the summit, the parties will adopt a joint declaration.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Ukraine Russia European Union Tirana Albania Albanian December

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 December 2022

47 minutes ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 6th December 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 6th December 2022

52 minutes ago
 Abbasi Kalhora Tanzeem organizes free eye camp

Abbasi Kalhora Tanzeem organizes free eye camp

8 hours ago
 Moscow blames Ukraine for blasts on Russian airfie ..

Moscow blames Ukraine for blasts on Russian airfields

8 hours ago
 Football: World Cup results

Football: World Cup results

8 hours ago
 Two street criminals held, snatched mobile phone, ..

Two street criminals held, snatched mobile phone, smart watch recovered

8 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.