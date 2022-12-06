Albania to Host EU-Western Balkans Summit

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th December, 2022) The leaders of the European Union and the Balkan countries will meet in Albania's capital Tirana for the EU-Western Balkans summit on December 6.

The summit will be hosted by Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama and chaired by European Council President Charles Michel.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell and EU Commissioner for Neighborhood and Enlargement Oliver Varhelyi will also take part in the summit.

The leaders will discuss Russia's military operation in Ukraine, energy, cooperation on cyber security, migration and core security issues.

Following the summit, the parties will adopt a joint declaration.