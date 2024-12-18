Albania To Host Islamic Solidarity Sports Federation Meetings
Muhammad Irfan Published December 18, 2024 | 12:40 PM
Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2024) Islamic Solidarity Sports Federation (ISSF) President Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki bin Faisal will chair the federation's 41st executive office meeting and the 13th general assembly, scheduled for today in Tiranë, Republic of Albania.
The meetings will be attended by the heads of the Islamic national Olympic committees.
The agenda will address several technical and administrative reports, including discussions on the upcoming fifth Islamic Solidarity Games set to be held in Riyadh in 2025, and the seventh edition planned for 2029.
Other key topics will include future plans for the federation and a review of the annual report for the years 2023-2024. The meetings are part of ongoing efforts to enhance sports collaborations among member countries and will include participation from athletes representing 57 Olympic committees.
